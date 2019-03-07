La luz “regresó” a todo el Oriente del país, según Jorge Rodríguez #7Mar Lapatilla marzo 07 2019, 8:19 pmPosteado en: Actualidad, NacionalesCompártelo:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Venezuela’s Communications and Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez speaks during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela January 22, 2019. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. Jorge Rodríguez aseguró este jueves que el servicio eléctrico se restableció en todo el Oriente del país, lugo del apagón que afectó por más de tres horas a todas las entidades del territorio nacional. Noticia en desarrollo … MarbelysVillalobos/LaPatilla.com