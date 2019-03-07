La luz “regresó” a todo el Oriente del país, según Jorge Rodríguez #7Mar

Venezuela’s Communications and Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez speaks during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela January 22, 2019. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Jorge Rodríguez aseguró este jueves que el servicio eléctrico se restableció en todo el Oriente del país, lugo del apagón que afectó por más de tres horas a todas las entidades del territorio nacional.

Noticia en desarrollo …

MarbelysVillalobos/LaPatilla.com