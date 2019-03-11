La desesperación en FOTOS: Caraqueños se surten de agua insalubre en el Río Guaire Lapatilla marzo 11 2019, 3:14 pmPosteado en: Actualidad, NacionalesCompártelo:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Juan Peraza – La Patilla Juan Peraza – La Patilla Juan Peraza – La Patilla Juan Peraza – La Patilla