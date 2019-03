Esta modelo de Victoria’s Secret relata cómo un fotógrafo la obligó a desnudarse para una revista

View this post on Instagram

Today on the blog (link in bio) it’s why I write. I write because of the girl I used to be – who thought she needed to always lose more weight, and who hated the way she looked. I therefore write for all the women out there who are yet to break free of societies idea of the “fantasy” woman. However I try to approach my writing in a respectful way, conducive to making a positive impact on the world. I do not wish to exploit anyone in the fashion industry. I only wish to provoke conversation and action. Love to you all!! Also, I love hearing from you guys. If you feel like it, drop me a message via my AMA, and I will (eventually) answer it ❤️❤️