“¡Mi corazón está con vosotros!”: Hasta Novak Djokovic apoya a Venezuela (VIDEO)

El número 1 de la ATP, Novak Djokovi expresó todo su apoyo a los venezolanos, a través de un video expresó que en estos momentos duros “mi corazón con vosotros”.
Durante el Tour Indian Wells, Daniel Wulff publicó en su cuenta en Instagram: “practicando múltiples deportes con el tenista NUMERO 1 del planeta y leyenda viviente del deporte que me lo ha dado todo. Mi cabeza no estuvo 100% allí, pero Nole me tranquilizó mucho cuando me pidió mandarle un saludo a mi Paí[email protected] Nole que grande eres”
?? Ironías de la vida; Mientras mi país pasó más de 3 días sin electricidad, tuve la suerte y/o bendición de pasar una semana inolvidable durante uno de los torneos más importantes del mundo del Tenis #IndianWells ; compartiendo y practicando múltiples deportes con el tenista NUMERO 1 del planeta y leyenda viviente ? del deporte que me lo ha dado todo. Mi cabeza no estuvo 100% allí, pero Nole me tranquilizó mucho cuando me pidió mandarle un saludo a mi País. @djokernole Nole que grande eres coñoooo?? ?? Ironies of life; While my country spent more than 3 days without electricity, I had the luck and / or the blessing of an unforgettable week during one of the most important Tennis tournaments in the world #IndianWells; sharing and practicing multiple sports, with the NUMBER 1 Tennis player of the planet and living legend of the sport that has given me everything. My head was not 100% there even thou never thought becoming friend with this guy #nottoobad, but it reassured me much when @djokernole asked me to record a few words for my country. @djokernole what a great person with a big corazón #thanksformyunforgettableaccent #tennis #life #venezuela #nole #respect #zenyara #california