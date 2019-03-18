Pablo Aure: Aquí se habla bien (o mal) de Guaidó Lapatilla marzo 18 2019, 7:54 amPosteado en: OpiniónCompártelo:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Sólo los chavistas prohíben hablar mal de Chávez. Los demócratas respetamos la libertad de expresión.