Kim Kardashian se convertirá en abogada como su padre

La estrella de la tele-realidad Kim Kardashian alcanzó fama en los años 2000 luego de su controvertido video sexual y una extraña amistad con Paris Hilton, sin embargo, las bases de su familia tienen lugar en el mundo de la abogacía.
Kim, hija del abogado Robert Kardashian, fallecido en el 2003, no solo ha heredado la ascendencia armenia de él, sino que ahora decidió probar suerte en la misma profesión.
La esposa de Kanye West ha revelado en una entrevista a Vogue que en realidad lleva unos meses estudiando leyes para licenciarse en 2022.
Kardashian se inició en el mundo legal desde 2017, cuando comenzó una campaña mediática para lograr el excarcelamiento de presidiarios que han cumplido una condena injusta por delitos menores.
La esposa de Kanye afirma haber iniciado su formación en leyes el pasado verano y comenzó un periodo de aprendizaje de cuatro años en un prestigioso bufete de abogados de San Francisco.
En 2017, Kim consiguió que el presidente Donald Trump absolviera a Alice Marie Johnson, una mujer condenada a cadena perpetua por viejos delitos menores de drogas.
