EN VIDEO: El increíble recate de un hombre ciego que cayó a las vías del metro segundos antes de la llegada del tren

Al darse cuenta de lo sucedido, varias personas se apresuraron a rescatar al hombre, al que lograron sacar segundos antes de que el tren entrara en la estación. El hombre fue hospitalizado con heridas que no ponen en peligro su vida.
INCREDIBLE RESCUE: Commuters come to the aid of a blind man who accidentally stumbled onto tracks in Bethesda, Maryland, just moments before a Metro train pulled into the station.
The man was reportedly hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. https://t.co/nfczZBqTbw pic.twitter.com/dX1EisPmcI
— ABC News (@ABC) April 15, 2019