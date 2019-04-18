Murió a los 16 años la actriz británica Mya-Lecia Naylor

La actriz británica Mya-Lecia Naylor, una estrella de la televisión infantil, falleció repentinamente a los 16 años tras sufrir “un colapso” el pasado día 7, informó este jueves la cadena BBC.
Naylor inició su carrera en “Absolutely Fabulous” y era conocida por su participación en los programas para la audiencia adolescente “Millie Inbetween” y “Almost Never”.
La agencia de representantes de la joven intérprete, A&J Management, no aportó detalles sobre la causa de la muerte al señalar que “aún no se conoce el motivo”.
La BBC, que dio la noticia en su página web, señaló que Naylor era “una parte muy querida de la familia infantil de la BBC y una actriz, cantante y bailarina de talento inmenso”.
Las redes sociales se llenaron de tributos hacia la joven actriz. Uno de ellos fue Matt Leys, el guionista de “Millie Inbetween”, que escribió: “Fuiste un milagro (…). Ésta es una noticia devastadora y espantosa”, reseñó Efe.
Our thoughts are with Mya-Lecia’s family, friends and everyone that loved her at this very sad time. RIP Mya-Lecia ??? ? Message from CBBC:? ? MYA-LECIA ?NAYLOR We are so sorry to have to tell you that Mya-Lecia, who you will know from “Millie Inbetween” and “Almost Never”, has very sadly died. Mya-Lecia was a much loved part of the BBC Children’s family, and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer. We will miss her enormously and we are sure that you will want to join us in sending all our love to her family and friends. ? ? We know this news is very upsetting, and it may help to share how you are feeling with friends or a trusted adult. If you are struggling and there is no one you feel you can talk to about it, you can call @Childline_official on 0800 11 11.? ? You can also find an online condolence book on the CBBC website.