La chica del clima más sexy del mundo enciende las redes con este provocativo bikini (FOTOS)

En pocos años de trayectoria en los medios de comunicación, Yanet García se ha posicionado como una de las presentadoras más famosas de la televisión en México, pero también en un éxito en las redes sociales, así reseñó Infobae.
“La chica del clima más linda del mundo” acostumbra publicar fotografías usando bikinis, leggins y mini faldas, aunque también aparece con ropa deportiva o con estilo casual en sus días de descanso. Todas sus publicaciones la han llevado a este momento, en el que celebra 10 millones de seguidores en Instagram.
THANK YOU FOR 10 MILLION FOLLOWERS ? 5 years ago I only had a few thousand followers and I decided to take a risk and try something I had never done before… being on TV as The Weather Girl in Monterrey ! I was so horrible my first few months and would drive home crying because I was so bad. I was determined to improve so I had my friend film me and I would upload the clips to YouTube to watch what I was doing wrong and see how I could improve. Never did I imagine someone would take my clips and make a video that would go viral! Over 500,000 followers followed me in a week and that opened up so many opportunities for me that I am forever grateful for. I continue to work hard every day on my skills with TV, and learn new things by challenging myself with Theatre and making movies. These things still scare me but my entire life I’ve worked so hard to go after my dreams and I’ve shared my journey with all of you along the way. Everything I do here is to inspire you to live happy, be kind to others, work hard and chase your dreams. Thank you for all your love and support along the way! SON LO MÁXIMO!? NUNCA OLVIDES, DE DONDE VIENES NI PARA DONDE VAS ???#NeverGiveUp
“Los primeros meses fueron horribles y regresaba a casa llorando porque era muy mala. Estaba determinada en mejorar, así que un amigo me grababa y subía el video a YouTube para ver lo que hacía mal y saber cómo podría mejorar. ¡Nunca imaginé que alguien tomaría mis videos para hacer uno que se hizo viral! Más de 500.000 seguidores me siguieron en una semana y eso abrió muchas oportunidades de las que estoy agradecida”.
