¿Qué animal es ese gato?… si el yoga te parecía aburrido, deléitate con las poses de este catirón en plena acción (WOW)

Con un sostén deportivo gris y pequeños pantalones cortos, Christine, de 31 años, hizo un sudor en la colchoneta mientras mostraba sus habilidades de yoga.
Por: The Sun
Se inclinó hacia atrás en una posición de mesa y mostró su equilibrio mientras se inclinaba hacia delante mientras estaba de pie sobre una pierna.
La madre de tres mostró su figura magra y sus abdominales tensos mientras realizaba sus ejercicios con un top corto y unos pantalones cortos ajustados.
Christine reveló el mes pasado que se sentía como una “madre soltera” debido al arduo horario de trabajo de Paddy.
Hablando al espejo , Christine reveló que la niña de 45 años ha estado en casa solo cinco días en el último mes mientras filmaba Top Gear.
La estrella de The Real Housewives Of Cheshire dijo: “Estaría mintiendo si dijera que es genial. No lo es, es muy duro.
FOTOS Y VIDEOS:
Do something new, even if it scares you 🙏 . People are usually surprised when I say that I am not a very confident person, I tend to act and pretend a lot because I don’t want to be seen as soft or vulnerable but today I couldn’t hide my anxiety of feeling self conscious. This is nothing to do with the way I look, it’s a question of “am I good enough?” . I joined my first ever yoga class today, this is something I have wanted to try for a while. 5 minutes into the class I was still in the toilets debating wether or not to join in. I had all the usual ‘first day’ worries, “What if I’m rubbish at it” “What if everyone laughs at me because I can’t do it” “What if I fall over” “What if I’m not good enough” I ask myself this far too often. .. Big thank you to my friend and PR @liannessykes who told me to hurry up and get outside! 😂 . I done it, and I loved it!. I have definitely found a new hobby and the other girls were all so lovely too 🧘🏼♀️💕 . . Thank you @neuapparel and @peckfortoncastle for inviting me!