¿Qué animal es ese gato?… si el yoga te parecía aburrido, deléitate con las poses de este catirón en plena acción (WOW)

Do something new, even if it scares you 🙏 . People are usually surprised when I say that I am not a very confident person, I tend to act and pretend a lot because I don’t want to be seen as soft or vulnerable but today I couldn’t hide my anxiety of feeling self conscious. This is nothing to do with the way I look, it’s a question of “am I good enough?” . I joined my first ever yoga class today, this is something I have wanted to try for a while. 5 minutes into the class I was still in the toilets debating wether or not to join in. I had all the usual ‘first day’ worries, “What if I’m rubbish at it” “What if everyone laughs at me because I can’t do it” “What if I fall over” “What if I’m not good enough” I ask myself this far too often. .. Big thank you to my friend and PR @liannessykes who told me to hurry up and get outside! 😂 . I done it, and I loved it!. I have definitely found a new hobby and the other girls were all so lovely too 🧘🏼‍♀️💕 . . Thank you @neuapparel and @peckfortoncastle for inviting me!