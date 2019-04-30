John Bolton advierte a Padrino López que las Fanb deben proteger a los venezolanos

John Bolton, asesor de seguridad del presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, advirtió a Vladimir Padrino López, que las Fuerzas Armadas deben proteger al pueblo venezolano.

lapatilla.com

“La FANB debe proteger la Constitución y el pueblo venezolano. Deberían apoyar a la Asamblea Nacional y las instituciones legítimas contra la usurpación de la democracia. Los Estados Unidos están con el pueblo de Venezuela”, dijo a través de su cuenta oficial en la red social Twitter.

.@vladimirpadrino: The FANB must protect the Constitution and the Venezuelan people. It should stand by the National Assembly and the legitimate institutions against the usurpation of democracy. The United States stands with the people of Venezuela.

— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) April 30, 2019