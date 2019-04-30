John Bolton advierte a Padrino López que las Fanb deben proteger a los venezolanos

John Bolton, asesor de seguridad nacional, se ajusta las gafas mientras habla el presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, mientras se reúne con el secretario general de la OTAN, Jens Stoltenberg, en la Oficina Oval de la Casa Blanca en Washington, EE. UU., 2 de abril de 2019. REUTERS / Joshua Roberts

 

John Bolton, asesor de seguridad del presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, advirtió a Vladimir Padrino López, que las Fuerzas Armadas deben proteger al pueblo venezolano.

“La FANB debe proteger la Constitución y el pueblo venezolano. Deberían apoyar a la Asamblea Nacional y las instituciones legítimas contra la usurpación de la democracia. Los Estados Unidos están con el pueblo de Venezuela”, dijo a través de su cuenta oficial en la red social Twitter.