Serj Tankian de System of a down ofreció polémicas declaraciones sobre la crisis en Venezuela

Posteado en:  Entretenimiento, Titulares

Serj Tankian, vocalista de la banda de rock estadounidense, System of a down, reconoció la existencia de una «catastrofe humanitaria» en Venezuela  y la ineficiente administración de Maduro para resolver los problemas, pero también calificó a Juan Guaidó como «lacayo de EEUU».

En su cuenta en Instagram, el artista rechazó una posible intervención extranjera y abogó por una solución pacífica del conflicto, «sin más derramamiento de sangre».

Estas palabras convirtieron a Serj Tankian en tendencia en Twitter, por algunas críticas de los cibernautas.