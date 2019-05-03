Serj Tankian de System of a down ofreció polémicas declaraciones sobre la crisis en Venezuela

View this post on Instagram

Venezuela has been in the grips of a horrible humanitarian catastrophe with millions of citizens who have left the country and many living in extreme hardship. The situation is complex. Both the Maduro government with their coercive actions and corruption and Guaidó who seems to be a US lackey seem unable ultimately to help the people of Venezuela. Venezuela’s history is mired with foreign intervention mostly due to its oil reserves. What I wish for the people of Venezuela is a peaceful resolution of the conflict without any more bloodshed and a return to peace and hopefully prosperity. Everyone deserves it.