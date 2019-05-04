¿Un piercing? El ritual de Tailandia que te dejará en shock (FOTOS)

Lapatilla
mayo 04 2019, 4:47 pm
Las personas con piercing absorben simbólicamente los pecados de la comunidad, ya que marchan en un profundo trance espiritual. También se abstienen de comer carne, beber alcohol y tener relaciones sexuales durante su duración que se remonta a principios del siglo 19.
Hoy en día, se cree que el festival de 10 días trae buena suerte y salud de los participantes.
A continuación alguna de las imágenes del festival
A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine has his cheeks pierced with guns as he attends a street procession during the annual Vegetarian Festival in the southern Thai town of Phuket on October 19, 2015. During the festival, which begins on the first evening of the ninth lunar month and lasts nine days, religious devotees slash themselves with swords, pierce their cheeks with sharp objects and commit other painful acts to purify themselves, taking on the sins of the community. AFP PHOTO / Nicolas ASFOURI (Photo credit should read NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)
