Netflix empieza a publicar cuáles son las series y películas más vistas (+Listas)

Posteado en:  Entretenimiento, Titulares
En la imagen de archivo el logotipo de Netflix se muestra en un televisor en Encinitas, California, EEUU. REUTERS / Mike Blake

 

Por fin tenemos un top 10 de cosas más vistas. Es una lista semanal y específica del Reino Unido, pero es lo mejor que tenemos hasta que Netflix empiece a publicar este mismo ranking en otros países, reseña Gizmodo.

Contenidos más vistos en general

  1. Our Planet
  2. The Perfect Date
  3. The Highwaymen
  4. The Silence
  5. Black Summer
  6. After Life
  7. The Spy Who Dumped Me
  8. Riverdale
  9. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
  10. You vs. Wild

Series más vistas

  1. Black Summer
  2. After Life
  3. Riverdale
  4. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
  5. Star Trek: Discovery
  6. Lunatics
  7. Bodyguard
  8. Santa Clarita Diet
  9. Bonding
  10. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Documentales más vistos

  1. Our Planet
  2. The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann
  3. Homecoming: A film by Beyoncé
  4. The Legend of Cocaine Island
  5. Street Food
  6. The Investigator: A British Crime Story
  7. Formula 1: Drive to Survive
  8. Roman Empire
  9. One Strange Rock
  10. Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries

Películas más vistas

  1. The Perfect Date
  2. The Highwaymen
  3. The Silence
  4. The Spy Who Dumped Me
  5. Someone Great
  6. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
  7. Baywatch
  8. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  9. Sniper: Ultimate Kill
  10. Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Contenidos de habla no inglesa más vistos

  1. Quicksand
  2. The Ruthless
  3. Osmosis
  4. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
  5. Delhi Crime
  6. Mirage
  7. Bitter Daisies
  8. A Fortunate Man
  9. Burn Out
  10. The Protector

Reality shows más vistos

  1. You vs. Wild
  2. RuPaul’s Drag Race
  3. RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!
  4. Queer Eye
  5. Selling Sunset
  6. Impractical Jokers
  7. Sugar Rush
  8. Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
  9. Love Island
  10. American Idol

Series de habla no inglesa más vistas

  1. Quicksand
  2. The Ruthless
  3. Osmosis
  4. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
  5. Delhi Crime
  6. Mirage
  7. Bitter Daisies
  8. A Fortunate Man
  9. Burn Out
  10. The Protector

 

Una cosa que llama la atención de esta lista es que Santa Clarita Diet, la octava serie más vista la semana pasada en el Reino Unido, fuera cancelada a finales de abril. Quizá cuando obtengamos una lista global de todo el mundo por fin empecemos a entender por qué Netflix cancela sus series.

 