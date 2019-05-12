Netflix empieza a publicar cuáles son las series y películas más vistas (+Listas)

Lapatilla
Por fin tenemos un top 10 de cosas más vistas. Es una lista semanal y específica del Reino Unido, pero es lo mejor que tenemos hasta que Netflix empiece a publicar este mismo ranking en otros países, reseña Gizmodo.
Contenidos más vistos en general
- Our Planet
- The Perfect Date
- The Highwaymen
- The Silence
- Black Summer
- After Life
- The Spy Who Dumped Me
- Riverdale
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
- You vs. Wild
Series más vistas
- Black Summer
- After Life
- Riverdale
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
- Star Trek: Discovery
- Lunatics
- Bodyguard
- Santa Clarita Diet
- Bonding
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Documentales más vistos
- Our Planet
- The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann
- Homecoming: A film by Beyoncé
- The Legend of Cocaine Island
- Street Food
- The Investigator: A British Crime Story
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive
- Roman Empire
- One Strange Rock
- Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries
Películas más vistas
- The Perfect Date
- The Highwaymen
- The Silence
- The Spy Who Dumped Me
- Someone Great
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Baywatch
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Sniper: Ultimate Kill
- Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Contenidos de habla no inglesa más vistos
- Quicksand
- The Ruthless
- Osmosis
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
- Delhi Crime
- Mirage
- Bitter Daisies
- A Fortunate Man
- Burn Out
- The Protector
Reality shows más vistos
- You vs. Wild
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!
- Queer Eye
- Selling Sunset
- Impractical Jokers
- Sugar Rush
- Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
- Love Island
- American Idol
Series de habla no inglesa más vistas
- Quicksand
- The Ruthless
- Osmosis
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
- Delhi Crime
- Mirage
- Bitter Daisies
- A Fortunate Man
- Burn Out
- The Protector
Una cosa que llama la atención de esta lista es que Santa Clarita Diet, la octava serie más vista la semana pasada en el Reino Unido, fuera cancelada a finales de abril. Quizá cuando obtengamos una lista global de todo el mundo por fin empecemos a entender por qué Netflix cancela sus series.