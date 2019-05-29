EN VIDEO: Hombre se prende en llamas cerca de la Casa Blanca

Foto: Captura

 

 

Un hombre no identificado se ha prendido en llamas este miércoles 29 de mayo en el parque The Ellipse, en el centro de Washington, cerca de la Casa Blanca, según informaron las autoridades.

lapatilla.com

Jeffrey Adams, portavoz del Servicio Secreto de EE.UU., ha comunicado que los agentes de la División Uniformada de la agencia “respondieron en segundos” después de que el “varón se prendiera fuego”.

“El individuo está siendo trasladado a un hospital local”, agregó Adams, sin dar más detalles sobre el estado del hombre.