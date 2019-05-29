EN VIDEO: Hombre se prende en llamas cerca de la Casa Blanca

Posteado en: Actualidad, Sucesos

Un hombre no identificado se ha prendido en llamas este miércoles 29 de mayo en el parque The Ellipse, en el centro de Washington, cerca de la Casa Blanca, según informaron las autoridades.

lapatilla.com

Jeffrey Adams, portavoz del Servicio Secreto de EE.UU., ha comunicado que los agentes de la División Uniformada de la agencia “respondieron en segundos” después de que el “varón se prendiera fuego”.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 29, 2019

“El individuo está siendo trasladado a un hospital local”, agregó Adams, sin dar más detalles sobre el estado del hombre.

A Man Set Himself on Fire In Downtown Washington, Across From The White House Today.

The White House Spokesman Hogan Gidley said He could Not Immediately Comment On The Situation.

pic.twitter.com/ksJzqrNzb2 — ~Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) May 29, 2019