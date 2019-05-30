¡SANTAS CURVAS! Se llama Jenni, es fanática de la patilla y te dejará con ganas de más (FOTOS)

La preciosa Jenni es fanática de la patilla. | Foto: Instagram @jenniniemaann

 

De seguro has visto a esta preciosura en redes sociales llamada Jenni, una catira perfecta creada por los dioses y lo mejor para nosotros es fanática de la patilla.

Esta mamacita de piel doradita tiene una cintura ideal y una retaguardia perfectamente natural que con solo verla te provoca utilizarla como “almohada”.

Por si fuera poco, pertenece al privilegiado grupo de diosas fitness. Sin más nada qué decir disfruta esta galería de la candente Jenni.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

this two piece one piece tho!!! @boutinela ??

Una publicación compartida de jenni (@jenniniemaann) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

im so fckin sick n tired of the photoshop???? #allnatural #headtotoe . . . song is tip toes by @saweetie n @quavohuncho

Una publicación compartida de jenni (@jenniniemaann) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

checkout my YOUTUBE gym vlog! link in bio and show some love!?

Una publicación compartida de jenni (@jenniniemaann) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

is a repost ok? last time insta cropped the goods out?

Una publicación compartida de jenni (@jenniniemaann) el

 