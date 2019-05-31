Sismo de magnitud 4.3 al suroeste de Güiria en Sucre

Lapatilla
Reportan sismo de magnitud de magnitud 4.3 en el suroeste de Güiria, estado Sucre.
lapatilla.com
La Fundación Venezolana de Investigaciones Sismológicas (Funvisis) informó que el movimiento telúrico se efectuó a 17 kilómetro al suroeste de Güiria con una profundidad de 43,7 kilómetros.
#Sismo:2019/05/31 15:29 (HLV), Mag. 4.3 Mw, a 17 Km al suroeste de Guiria (10.512 N,62.334 W), prof. 43,7 km
— Funvisis (@FUNVISIS) May 31, 2019
#Sismo:2019/05/31 15:29 (HLV), Mag. 4.3 Mw, a 17 Km al suroeste de Guiria (10.512 N,62.334 W), prof. 43,7 km. Conoce más de este evento visitando: https://t.co/aSYoZlL4x9 pic.twitter.com/UUSwrqwZ7F
— Funvisis (@FUNVISIS) May 31, 2019