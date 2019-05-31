Sismo de magnitud 4.3 al suroeste de Güiria en Sucre

Posteado en:  Actualidad, Regionales
Imagen: Funvisis.

 

Reportan sismo de magnitud de magnitud 4.3 en el suroeste de Güiria, estado Sucre.

lapatilla.com

La Fundación Venezolana de Investigaciones Sismológicas (Funvisis) informó que el movimiento telúrico se efectuó a 17 kilómetro al suroeste de Güiria con una profundidad de 43,7 kilómetros.

 