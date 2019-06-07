¡Qué chévere su cocotero! Conoce a Galilea, la nieta “gordibuena” de Lila Morillo y El Puma (FOTOS)

Dicen que el talento se lleva en la sangre, sino pregúntale a Galilea Morillo, la nieta de José Luis Ródríguez “El Puma” y Lila Morillo. Aunque Galilea no haya seguido en el negocio familiar, cantando o actuando, podría decirse que tiene los dotes de todas las Morillo, curva grandes, pechos grandes y cachetes sexys.
Con información de El Farandi
En otras oportunidades, te hemos mostrado fotografías de la desencinte de estos dos grandes artistas del entretenimiento nacional. Si tienes duda de lo que te decimos, puedes visitar su cuenta de Instagram, donde la mayoría de las fotografías son sensualísimas. Sí, Galilea es una gordibuena, y antes que vayas a pensar que es una ofensa, te explicamos.
Las “gordibuenas” son “aquellas mujeres con algunos kilos de más, sexualmente atractivas y que lo tienen todo en su sitio (sobre todo la cabeza)”. Para darte ejemplo de ello, te mostraremos fotos de la nieta del Puma, que está chévere, que chévere y tiene buen cocotero.
View this post on Instagram
💡 Let us not look back in 𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫, nor forward in 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐫, but around in 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 💡 • • • Still have so many pictures to post from my first shoot with @woahaydrian, loved this shoot so much! Happy Friday Jr. my friends, make it a great one 😊 • • • #tbt #happythursday #photooftheday #photoshoot #photography #portraitphotography #portrait #ocean #beach #miami #florida #explore #explorepage #thursday #happy #life #love #loveyourself #bodypositive #selflove #thickwomen #curvy #woman #womanempowerment
View this post on Instagram
.•° 𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲 °•. • • • “The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide that you are not going to stay where you are.” -Chauncey Depew ~ When it comes to reaching your goals, do it at your own pace. Whether you stay on track or fall off here and there, don’t stop. One step at a time you’ll get to where you want to be! ✊🏼 • • • #mondaymotivation #monday #mondaymood #justdoit #goals #postoftheday #inspirationalquotes #inspiration #quotes #curvy #curvygirl #thickwomen #miami #miamibeach #southbeach #portraitphotography #photography #photooftheday #onestepatatime #explore #explorepage #bodypositive #womenempowerment #selflove