EN FOTOS: Migrantes venezolanos en Perú hacen cola para obtener sus antecedentes penales

Venezuelan migrants wait outside a police office to open to get their background criminal records in Lima, Peru June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

 

Migrantes venezolanos esperan fuera de una oficina de la policía que abran para obtener sus antecedentes penales en Lima, Perú

 

Venezuelan migrants walk to a police office to get their background criminal records in Lima, Peru June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

 
Venezuelan migrants queue to get their background criminal records outside a police office in Lima, Peru June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo