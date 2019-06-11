EN FOTOS: Migrantes venezolanos en Perú hacen cola para obtener sus antecedentes penales Lapatilla junio 11 2019, 6:09 pmPosteado en: Actualidad, InternacionalesCompártelo:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Venezuelan migrants wait outside a police office to open to get their background criminal records in Lima, Peru June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo Migrantes venezolanos esperan fuera de una oficina de la policía que abran para obtener sus antecedentes penales en Lima, Perú Venezuelan migrants wait outside a police office to open to get their background criminal records in Lima, Peru June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo Venezuelan migrants wait outside a police office to open to get their background criminal records in Lima, Peru June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo Venezuelan migrants walk to a police office to get their background criminal records in Lima, Peru June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo Venezuelan migrants wait outside a police office to open to get their background criminal records in Lima, Peru June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo Venezuelan migrants wait outside a police office to open to get their background criminal records in Lima, Peru June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo Venezuelan migrants queue to get their background criminal records outside a police office in Lima, Peru June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo