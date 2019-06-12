Kevin Durant fue operado con éxito de una rotura del tendón de Aquiles

El estelar alero de los Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant sufrió una rotura del tendón de Aquiles en el quinto juego de la Final de la NBA frente a los Toronto Raptors, que ganaron los vigentes campeones 106-105 y los dejó vivos en la eliminatoria 3-2, confirmó este miércoles el propio jugador.
Kevin Durant publicó una foto después de la cirugía en Instagram el miércoles por la tarde, confirmando que sufrió la terrible lesión en el Juego 5 de las Finales de la NBA.
“Quería actualizarlos a todos sobre mi estado: me rompí el (tendón de) Aquiles. La operación tuvo lugar hoy y fue un éxito, pan comido. ¡Mi vuelta empieza ahora!”, señaló el alero, que estará de baja alrededor de un año. /AFP
