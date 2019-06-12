La venezolana con más seguidores en Instagram hizo su rutina de ejercicios y nos mostró como mantiene sus glúteos bien duritos

Michelle Lewin, la venezolana con más seguidores en Instagram ha dado nuevo material para sus morbo seguidores. Como ya sabrás, Michelle es una influencer y modelo fitness y como buena fanática del ejercicio, siempre comparte tips de ejercitamiento y buena alimentación, y en esta oportunidad, no fue la gran excepción.
Con información de El Farandi
La venezolana compartió una serie de videos donde practica su rutina ejercicios para aumentar sus tonificados glúteos y demás partes del cuerpo. La publicación alcanzó más de 22mil reproducciones y casi 400 comentarios elogiando a “la cuerpa”.
OF course you build better muscles in the gym… (PARA ESPANOL, empuje "VER TRADUCCIÓN") …or well, you don’t actually BUILD in the gym either since what you really do in the gym is “breaking down” while the building process is when you rest. And with that being said, to STAY in shape: all you need is your body weight (unless you are a professional body builder). To stay in shape you don't need to tear down your muscle fibers as much as when you build them. You need to keep them active. If you stop, your body automatically ask itself "and why am I carrying around all these heavy, overdeveloped fibers" and starts getting rid of them. And we don't want that, now do we? So, I'd say you need about 30-40 minutes of intense workout, without too much time in between sets. This routine you can do two ways: 1) Each exercise 4 times, or 2) Do them one after each other, and then start from the beginning 4 times. REMEMBER: switch legs so both sides gets an equal amount of training. Sounds good? Any questions?