En “Shortcitos” y top, Britney Spears muestra su rutina de ejercicios (VIDEO)

I’ve been working really hard to loose weight …. and for me 3 pounds is like 7 pounds it’s a lot. I don’t like doing too much cardio. My body has muscle memory, cus I use it be gymnast and I can bulk up …. so I like isolated movement. The key to my workout is repetition, but that gets boring so I have a booklet I’ve made with all my favorite exercises. I usually wear headphones …. music takes me away . I know I don’t look perfect here, but I’m working on it. Hopefully one day I can give my boyfriend’s abs a run for their money !!!!