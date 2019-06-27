La FOTO oficial de la 49 Asamblea General de la OEA Lapatilla junio 27 2019, 4:32 pmPosteado en: Actualidad, InternacionalesCompártelo:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) AME7404. MEDELLÍN (COLOMBIA), 27/06/2019.- Asistentes posan este jueves, para la fotografía oficial de la 49 Asamblea General de la OEA, en Medellín (Colombia). EFE/ Luis Eduardo Noriega A. Asistentes posan este jueves, para la fotografía oficial de la 49 Asamblea General de la OEA, en Medellín