¡Imagina las posibilidades! Esta muñecota del SEXY-YOGA nos muestra lo flexible que puede ser (FOTOS Y VIDEOS)

Esta belleza de mujer llamada Leah es una fanática del yoga que le gusta mostrar su flexibilidad.
lapatilla.com
La chica suele deleitar a sus seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram con las poses que suele hacer para encontrar su “relajación completa”.
La preciosa Leah nos muestra en las publicaciones a continuación las “GRANDES POSIBILIDADES” que puede hacer en el yoga.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I’m always getting asked how I get into these crazy positions.. so here’s a video of how I got myself into this one ?????? – – – – #flexible #flexibility #stretch #stretching #splits #bendy #fit #fitgirl #fitfam #fitspo #femalefitness #fitnessgirl #fitnessmotivation
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
No handed cartwheel ?????????? Long gone are the days where I do this on a beam! ? – – – – #gym #gymnast #gymnastics #flip #flipping #cartwheel #aerial #gymgirl #gymmotivation #gymlife #fit #fitgirl #fitness #fitnessgirl #flexible #flexibility #fitnessmotivation #fitspo #fitfam
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Sliding into the Xmas spirit like ????? ? hope you all have a wonderful Christmas ??xxx – – – – #stretch #stretching #splits #flex #flexible #flexibility #gym #gymgirl #fit #fitgirl #fitness #femalefitness #Christmas #gymnastics #fitnessmotivation #flexibilitytraining
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
100% not how this machine is meant to be used! ? But a new way to work on my flexibility ????? Wearing @lift_ldn crop top ? – – – – #fit #fitness #fitspo #fitfam #femalefitness #fitnessgirl #fitnessmotivation #fitgirl #flexible #flexibility #stretch #stretching #gymnast #mondaymotivation #flexibilitytraining