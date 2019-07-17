La historia de la perra sobrevivió a 17 disparos y ahora ayuda a personas con problemas emocionales

A Maggie, de 5 años, la hallaron embarazada, atada a una caja y con balas en todo su cuerpo, en Líbano. Además, tenía una oreja cortada y la mandíbula rota.
Con información de El Farandi
La persona que encontró a Maggie publicó su historia en redes, y esta llegó hasta Kasey Carlin, una británica que ama a los animales. Hace 6 meses, ella inició una campaña para recaudar fondos y trasladar a la perra hasta su ciudad, Brighton, informó The Argus, un periódico local.
Maggie, que quedó ciega a raíz del maltrato que sufrió, fue operada en el Líbano antes de viajar a Reino Unido, donde por primera vez tocó el pasto, informó el medio.
Kasey manifestó al diario que, a pesar de toda la tortura que padeció Maggie, ella “nunca lastimó a nadie” y es muy “amorosa”. De hecho, ahora se dedica a la canoterapia, la “rehabilitación de personas con discapacidad física o mental”, a través de la compañía de perros adiestrados.
Asimismo, el animal es una estrella de Instagram: tiene su propia cuenta verificada y la siguen más de 108.000 personas. A continuación puedes ver algunas fotos de Maggie:
"You're welcome to join me for a snuggle but you must bring some yummy treats!" -Maggie #bemoremaggie • • • Today was one of those lazy days.. we went on a lovely countryside walk and then turned into couch potatoes! So as I was very uninspired and unmotivated I thought maybe today would be a good day to answer any questions you might have about Maggie and her life? So ask away! What Maggie questions are you dying to have answered?!
"My name is Maggie and I'm a rescue dog. I'm happy, friendly and just want to love those who hurt me. With time I healed and now have a lovely home with my mom and fur sister. We live in this beautiful city called Brighton which each year celebrates love in all its forms. We will be watching on and celebrating @brightonprideofficial this year and can't wait! Who you love shouldn't make you a target. Who we love should be celebrated and cherished. Love is pure and love is good. Love can conquer all and love can heal all wounds.." -Maggie #loveislove #bemoremaggie #🏳️🌈 • • • June 28th- 29th 1969 was the start of the Stonewall Riots. Widely known as one of the most important events leading to the LGBT liberation movement. This year marks 50 years since these protests and while we have come so far there is still more that needs to be done across the world. I think it goes without saying, that here on Maggie's page, we are completely inclusive. We don't care about your sexuality, gender, race, religion, disabled or if you're a three headed alien vacationing here on Earth… all that matters is who you are on the inside. So love who you want and know that me and Maggie and @theadventuresofmishka support you! Be kind to one another and we can do great things. Forgive one another like Maggie forgave us humans. Think before you speak and choose to be kind whenever you can.
"Guess what….I am now a registered therapy dog!! Do you think I'll be able to make people happy?" -Maggie #bemoremaggie #bemoredog • • • As many of you know.. Maggie has a heart that loves unconditionally!Her spirit is infectious! She has a has a big personality. And she has and aurora that is so calming. Her story catches the hearts of many and reminds us all of our inner strength. Since the first time I met Maggie I knew she would make a great therapy dog if she wanted to be. Thankfully we found a charity that not only uses the healing power of dogs but also teaches the importance of animal welfare. Yesterday me and Maggie went to meet with her assessor, @maherandhounddogtraining she flaunted her stuff and gave it her best go and she PASSED. Maggie is now a registered therapy dog with @underdog_international . She and I will speak to schools and work hands on with youngsters. I know what happened to Maggie was horrendous but if her story can educate and inspire others to do good then at least we can do our part to make this world a little brighter.
"Can I be your best friend?" -Maggie #bemoremaggie • • • We're back an we have missed you so much! Tell me everything that we've missed! What's happened to you this week? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I have been a busy bee, squirrel away at a few different projects that I want to show you in the coming months. Mishka has been working hard at her training classes and is a happy little fluff ball! Maggie spent the day with her friend Luke before he left for the states.. (check out our story to see the girls opening adorable farewell presents he got them!) That's all our news, at least all that I can reveal at this moment in time… 😉
"It's good to share the love!" -Maggie #bemoremaggie • • • Yesterday I asked you why you follow Maggie, after 10 minutes I couldn't read any more comments through all the happy tears. I was blown away by your responses and felt overwhelmed with pride. Everything said about Maggie I completely agree with, she's a survivor here to remind everyone to love each other. While I obviously think my dogs are the absolute best dogs in the whole wide world, I know that others feel the same way about their pets! So this morning I had a thought of how I can give back a little and spread the love just as Maggie does. I'd like to show off other pet accounts that give you joy, happiness or that warm and fuzzy feeling inside. It can be your pet account or an account that you follow. I'd like you to write in the comments below why this pet account means so much to you. I'll be reading through them and tomorrow I'll post photos (crediting the account). I think it'll be a fun way for you to show off other animals that spread love just like Mags does. So, to be featured I want you to write in the comments below, tagging your favourite pet account and why you enjoy following them. 🥰 #featurefriday