Infografía revela que prácticamente TODA Venezuela está sin luz este #23Jul (MAPA) Lapatilla julio 22 2019, 7:06 pmPosteado en: Actualidad, NacionalesCompártelo:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) People pour to the streets in Caracas on July 22, 2019 as the capital and other parts of Venezuela are being hit by a massive power cut. – The lights went out in most of Caracas while people in other parts of the country took to social media to report the power had gone out there too. The state-owned power company CORPOELEC only reported a breakdown affecting sectors of Caracas. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) Un infografía realizada por el equipo de VPI TV muestra como de 24 estados del país 23 están sin energía eléctrica, mientras que el estado que falta, Amazonas se encuentra por confirmar la situación de la entidad.