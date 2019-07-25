¡QUÉ VIVA LA DEMOCRACIA! Las celebración de los puertoriqueños tras la renuncia del gobernador (videos)

Posteado en: Actualidad, Internacionales

Sin gases lacrimógenos, perdigones, detenidos, ni atropellados, ni torturados… simplemente parados frente al palacio de gobierno, así consiguieron la renuncia de Ricardo Rossello tras la filtración del chat privado donde el gobernador y once funcionarios.

lapatilla.com

Cánticos, fuegos artificiales, risas y música llenaron de alegría las calles de Puerto Rico tras el anuncio de la renuncia de Rossello.

Fireworks. Cheers. Hugs. Pots banging. Old San Juan erupts in celebration after @ricardorossello resigns on eve of Puerto Rico’s constitution day. @foxnews is here. pic.twitter.com/8kZW8gyHik — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) July 25, 2019

BREAKING: It is official. @ricardorossello will resign effective August 2. Protesters light fireworks, erupt in euphoric cheer. Here is the moment they find out their cries, fraught as they are, have been heard. That Ricky has resigned. #rickyrenuncia #PuertoRico pic.twitter.com/y3FYBidOGa — Nick Brown (@NickPBrown) July 25, 2019

All of Plaza de Armas dances as one, as the Puerto Rican flag is hung off the facade to San Juan City Hall. #RickyRenuncia #PuertoRico pic.twitter.com/C04beqLJLw — Nick Brown (@NickPBrown) July 25, 2019