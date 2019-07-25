¡QUÉ VIVA LA DEMOCRACIA! Las celebración de los puertoriqueños tras la renuncia del gobernador (videos)

El rapero puertorriqueño Residente, cuyo nombre es René Pérez, habla con la policía durante las protestas en curso para pedir la renuncia del gobernador Ricardo Rossello en San Juan, Puerto Rico, 24 de julio de 2019. REUTERS / Marco Bello

 

Sin gases lacrimógenos, perdigones, detenidos, ni atropellados, ni torturados… simplemente parados frente al palacio de gobierno, así consiguieron la renuncia de Ricardo Rossello tras la filtración del chat privado donde el gobernador y once funcionarios.

lapatilla.com

Cánticos, fuegos artificiales, risas y música llenaron de alegría las calles de Puerto Rico tras el anuncio de la renuncia de Rossello.

 

La gente reacciona después de que el gobernador puertorriqueño Ricardo Rosselló emitió su renuncia en San Juan, Puerto Rico, el 24 de julio de 2019. REUTERS / Marco Bello

 

 

 

 

 

 

Los manifestantes celebran después de la renuncia del gobernador de Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello, en San Juan, Puerto Rico, el 24 de julio de 2019. REUTERS / Gabriella N. Baez

 