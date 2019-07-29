Rompiendo esquemas, artistas instalan columpios en la frontera entre EEUU y México (Video)

La diversión y la niñez van de la mano, rompe cualquier frontera y no ve distinción entre razas, acá te mostramos el mejor más puro ejemplo de esto.
lapatilla.com
En el muro levantado en mayo de 2019 por Donald Trump para controlar correctamente la migración, dicha construcción costo más de mil millones de dólares.
Sin embargo, un grupo de artistas liderados por el arquitecto Ronald Rael supo con romper las fronteras una vez más, instalaron unos sube y baja en la gran valla fronteriza, logrando así la conexión entre las personas del otro lado de la misma, demostrando que el limite nunca es absoluto.
One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall. The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. – Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side. Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible like Omar Rios @colectivo.chopeke for collaborating with us, the guys at Taller Herrería in #CiudadJuarez for their fine craftsmanship, @anateresafernandez for encouragement and support, and everyone who showed up on both sides including the beautiful families from Colonia Anapra, and @kerrydoyle2010, @kateggreen , @ersela_kripa , @stphn_mllr , @wakawaffles, Chris Gauthier and many others (you know who you are). #raelsanfratello #borderwallasarchitecture