Adriana y Daniel Reyes celebran el éxito alcanzado con “Daniela boutique 1”

Adriana y Daniel Reyes, dos primos que se unieron con un solo propósito, “Daniela boutique 1”, una marca que ha vestido a importantes artistas como Kerly Ruiz y Annarella Bono.
Con información de El Farandi
Sus dueños, Daniel y Adriana decidieron colocarle “Daniela Boutique” para honrar a la sobrina de esta última.
🎀LA FAMILIA DANIELA BOUTIQUE @rafaeldelgado___ TE DESEA @kerlyruiz85 UNA VIDA LLENA DE SALUD PARA LLENAR DE FELICIDAD #gail , A TUS FANS Y CONTINÚES LUCIENDO TODOS NUESTROS DISEÑOS, SIENDO UNA #danielafashionlovers . A CELEBRAR🎂🍀🎉🎀🛍🚚👗👚👖. • 👗S,M Y L • 🚚RECUERDEN HACEMOS ENVÍOS A TODO EL PAÍS Y EE.UU✈️. • #tendendica #moda #tv #glam #venezuela #outfitoftheday #lookoftheday #miami #cumpleañosdekerly #happybirthdaykerly
La marca tiene más de 10 años en el mercado y existen desde mucho tiempo antes de crear la cuenta de Instagram @Danielaboutique1”.
“Nuestra empresa está registrada desde el 2009 y ya dos años anteriores tenía nuestra tienda física… cuando creamos la cuenta, empecé a trabajar con Kerly Ruiz, gracias a Rafael Delgado, encargado de llevar las redes sociales”, comenta Adriana.
Actualmente “Daniela Boutique 1” viste a muchas animadoras, actrices y personalidades de la televisión venezolana.