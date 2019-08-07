Adriana y Daniel Reyes celebran el éxito alcanzado con “Daniela boutique 1”

Adriana y Daniel Reyes, dos primos que se unieron con un solo propósito, “Daniela boutique 1”, una marca que ha vestido a importantes artistas como Kerly Ruiz y Annarella Bono.

Con información de El Farandi

Sus dueños, Daniel y Adriana decidieron colocarle “Daniela Boutique” para honrar a la sobrina de esta última.

La marca tiene más de 10 años en el mercado y existen desde mucho tiempo antes de crear la cuenta de Instagram @Danielaboutique1”.

“Nuestra empresa está registrada desde el 2009 y ya dos años anteriores tenía nuestra tienda física… cuando creamos la cuenta, empecé a trabajar con Kerly Ruiz, gracias a Rafael Delgado, encargado de llevar las redes sociales”, comenta Adriana.

Actualmente “Daniela Boutique 1” viste a muchas animadoras, actrices y personalidades de la televisión venezolana.