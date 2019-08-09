A lo venezolano: Ingleses inundan las redes sociales con memes tras apagón #9Ago

apagon
Ingleses inundan las redes sociales con memes tras apagón

 

Cortes eléctricos están afectando gran parte de Inglaterra, incluido Londres. Al mejor estilo del humor venezolano, los ingleses aprovecharon el ocio e inundaron las redes sociales con memes para ponerle al mal tiempo buena cara.

