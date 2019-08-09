A lo venezolano: Ingleses inundan las redes sociales con memes tras apagón #9Ago

Cortes eléctricos están afectando gran parte de Inglaterra, incluido Londres. Al mejor estilo del humor venezolano, los ingleses aprovecharon el ocio e inundaron las redes sociales con memes para ponerle al mal tiempo buena cara.
lapatilla.com
When the TV went off and I’m on 10% battery ?#powercut pic.twitter.com/C9oIJTC1t0
— Liam (@liam_kerridge) August 9, 2019
Here is an alternative explanation for the #PowerCut pic.twitter.com/40tlCVzxFd
— Christine Burns MBE ?????? (@christineburns) August 9, 2019
#powercut Off Again, On Again? ? ?? pic.twitter.com/ff5ujqyc6X
— Nul Points (@nulpointsnet) August 9, 2019
#powercut Oops…?? pic.twitter.com/MldRlmtFda
— Alan the Wonder Horse ? (@AlanAlrob62) August 9, 2019
Power cut? What power cut? #powercut pic.twitter.com/LCvJpxwi4w
— Hercule P&O (@Jessandmeg2) August 9, 2019
#powercut … no problem.
Single girls got it covered ?? pic.twitter.com/dfkYaBmSzf
— Carys (@supadventureuk) August 9, 2019
#powercut across South East and the snow flakes blame #brexit pic.twitter.com/kMGvJqrObL
— Marky (@toontilley) August 9, 2019
The cause of the #powercut was this…. pic.twitter.com/S71QLPjmi9
— gordcentre (@gordcentre) August 9, 2019
We are LIVE at the National Grid where engineers are trying to solve a massive power outage after today's #powercut pic.twitter.com/zanmWCCqZY
— John Hunt (@HelloMrHunt) August 9, 2019
London commuters when all trains are cancelled and they just want to go home. #powercut pic.twitter.com/s82cs7hhpE
— gaytricia clarkson (@gaytricia_c) August 9, 2019
Working on it #powercut pic.twitter.com/4kDVr0Tk31
— Luigi C (@ggkro) August 9, 2019
Rees-Mogg's constituency office unaffected by #powercut pic.twitter.com/hKkFrZEtCo
— Simon HB (@norock) August 9, 2019
Katie Hopkins currently thinking desperately of some way to blame the #powercut on immigration ? pic.twitter.com/Is0DreOGbP
— Just some guy (@justaguy_20) August 9, 2019
Did somebody just try and reboot the country to see if it would fix itself . No power and no phone signal #powercut pic.twitter.com/O89PHgSLsW
— PW (@lobbufgjkj) August 9, 2019
UK you know what needs to be done. To the Winchester!!!!! #powercut pic.twitter.com/t0xPmkKULY
— Emma (@EmmaaaC86) August 9, 2019
Is the #powercut part of the @Conservatives’ plan to take us even further back in time? pic.twitter.com/btmsutJrCO
— Rhys (@RhysHuws) August 9, 2019
If you have a #PowerCut right now then I have no idea why ? pic.twitter.com/uYciG1dTf9
— Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) August 9, 2019
We’re ok up in the Lake District.#powercut pic.twitter.com/QAjCbBaz9j
— Jim Harling (@Jimbob296) August 9, 2019
When the #PowerTrip hits the UK ?? for 20 minutes or so… #powercut pic.twitter.com/O9V5P7R4fy
— Luke (@LJP1575) August 9, 2019
Katie Hopkins trying to find a way to blame the power cuts on immigration:#powercut pic.twitter.com/imzHrOUSkS
— ??????? Esq. (@gavmacn) August 9, 2019
"Professor, without knowing precisely what the danger is, would you say it’s time for our viewers to crack each other’s heads open and feast on the goo inside?” – Kent Brockman
“Yes, I would, Kent.” – Professor #powercut pic.twitter.com/Oxv8UP8Ghs
— The Bearded Zombie (Andy C)?????? (@life_screams_) August 9, 2019
God to the UK:#powercut pic.twitter.com/lBGbc6kLvk
— Phil Stewart (@iamphilstewart) August 9, 2019
#powercut our power is still on in the north? pic.twitter.com/3cFKn20MTq
— matt millward (@mattmillward9) August 9, 2019
Most of the country just had a #powercut !
I hope the dinosaurs don’t escape ? pic.twitter.com/JKE1Ad7pU1
— Chris Stone (@ChrisStoneFilms) August 9, 2019
Everyone:#powercut pic.twitter.com/LSbWGh1ogh
— Phil Stewart (@iamphilstewart) August 9, 2019
Like any normal and rational person, the first thing I checked when i heard about #powercut was my phone battery. 43%. I'm like… pic.twitter.com/tqg827Zuni
— Jonathan O'Brien (@JOB_NHS) August 9, 2019
Like any normal and rational person, the first thing I checked when i heard about #powercut was my phone battery. 43%. I'm like… pic.twitter.com/tqg827Zuni
— Jonathan O'Brien (@JOB_NHS) August 9, 2019
#powercut #restored powers finally back, did make me laugh tho waiting on hold to uk-power, "to check about power outages go to www." .. erm that might be a bit hard to do, with no power LOL pic.twitter.com/i6f0G2LJIT
— Hugh Vestibule (@m3nac3tos0ci3ty) August 9, 2019
No power cut in the Midlands ? #powercut pic.twitter.com/5TGvpvNzo4
— Richard (@richpoyner) August 9, 2019
Currently at the National grid #powercut pic.twitter.com/bovtaoKlt4
— smithy (@danielsmith152) August 9, 2019