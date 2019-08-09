Apagones a gran escala afectan a Inglaterra #9Ago (videos)

Una vasta área de Londres y el sureste de Inglaterra se ven afectados por cortes en el suministro de energía eléctrica. La compañía eléctrica UK Power Networks, responsable de la distribución de electricidad en estas zonas, sostiene que los apagones se deben a una falla en la red de transmisión.
Los cortes de electricidad han afectado al tráfico y los semáforos. La circulación por la línea del metro londinense Victoria Line ha sido suspendida y los trenes —tanto los que llegan a la capital británica, como aquellos que parten a otros destinos— sufren demoras y cancelaciones.
