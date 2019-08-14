Bolton le toca “la tecla” a Padrino López y le pide tomar una importante decisión

Posteado en:  Actualidad, Internacionales
Imagen compuesta de Jonh Bolton, Nicolás Maduro y Padrina López. Archivo.

 

John Bolton, asesor de seguridad del presidente de los EEUU, Donald Trump, dejó un duro mensaje al ministro de Defensa del régimen de Nicolás Maduro, Vladimir Padrino López, asimismo, lo invitó a tomar una importante decisión de cara al futuro de Venezuela y el suyo.

lapatilla.com

Padrino, tienes que elegir. Defiende a tus compañeros soldados y compatriotas frente a la tortura y el abuso a manos del dictador Maduro. O bien, serás recordado por ser cómplice de estas acciones, traicionando a tu juramento constitucional“, advirtió a través de su cuenta oficial en la red social Twitter.