Bolton le toca “la tecla” a Padrino López y le pide tomar una importante decisión

John Bolton, asesor de seguridad del presidente de los EEUU, Donald Trump, dejó un duro mensaje al ministro de Defensa del régimen de Nicolás Maduro, Vladimir Padrino López, asimismo, lo invitó a tomar una importante decisión de cara al futuro de Venezuela y el suyo.

“Padrino, tienes que elegir. Defiende a tus compañeros soldados y compatriotas frente a la tortura y el abuso a manos del dictador Maduro. O bien, serás recordado por ser cómplice de estas acciones, traicionando a tu juramento constitucional“, advirtió a través de su cuenta oficial en la red social Twitter.

.@vladimirpadrino, you have a choice to make. Defend your fellow soldiers & countrymen in the face of torture & abuse at the hands of the dictator Maduro. Or, you will be remembered for being complicit in these actions, betraying your constitutional oath. https://t.co/BWy5vXNDWa

