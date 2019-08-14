Jennifer López está de luto, devastada por un lamentable acontecimiento

View this post on Instagram

Today we lay to rest my Titi Rose… we will lay her next to our beloved uncle, as was her wish, who were married their whole lives and had three beautiful daughters @tdrios215, @drios818 and @trios22, my closest cousins who I grew up with who were so close we always seemed like sisters… I have so many emotions as I write this. About how fierce, tough and unapologetically herself she was… she taught me what it was to be a hard working woman…she, like the other women I was fortunate enough to be raised by taught me to be independent and unafraid of life and what it would bring! To laugh, dance, and stay close to family. And I am grateful for all she ever did for me. But I think I will remember her most like the video above laughing with her sisters and family on every Christmas birthday and random day on the set… I love you Titi, I am glad you and Tio are together again! Say hi to grandma and Titi Myrza. I love you all forever. I carry your strength and love with me always. We will make all of you proud. 🌹❤️#familia #myguardianangels #nevergonealwayswithme