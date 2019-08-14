Jennifer López está de luto, devastada por un lamentable acontecimiento

Jennifer López de luto, está devastada, ella misma informó de la noticia en redes sociales donde escribió un conmovedor mensaje mediante el que sus millones de seguidores le enviaron sus condolencias.
Jennifer López recién concluía su gira artísitica por Rusia cuando ocurrió está terrible tragedia para ella y su familia. La cantante está sumamente consternada con esta noticia y abrió su corazón con sus seguidores.
Así fue como la reyna del Bronx, Jennifer López dio a conocer la triste noticia sobre la muerte de quien fue para ella casi una madre, con quien está agradecida por enseñarle a trabajar duro, a ser independiente y no tener miedo a vivir.
Today we lay to rest my Titi Rose… we will lay her next to our beloved uncle, as was her wish, who were married their whole lives and had three beautiful daughters @tdrios215, @drios818 and @trios22, my closest cousins who I grew up with who were so close we always seemed like sisters… I have so many emotions as I write this. About how fierce, tough and unapologetically herself she was… she taught me what it was to be a hard working woman…she, like the other women I was fortunate enough to be raised by taught me to be independent and unafraid of life and what it would bring! To laugh, dance, and stay close to family. And I am grateful for all she ever did for me. But I think I will remember her most like the video above laughing with her sisters and family on every Christmas birthday and random day on the set… I love you Titi, I am glad you and Tio are together again! Say hi to grandma and Titi Myrza. I love you all forever. I carry your strength and love with me always. We will make all of you proud. 🌹❤️#familia #myguardianangels #nevergonealwayswithme
“Hoy fue el funeral de mi Titi Rose … la acostaremos junto a nuestro querido tío, como fue su deseo, quienes se casaron toda su vida y tuvieron tres hermosas hijas @tdrios215, @drios818y @trios22, mis primos más cercanos que Crecí con personas tan cercanas que siempre parecíamos hermanas…”, fue parte de su mensaje.
