Aiona Santana, la venezolana que podría convertirse en Miss Canadá 2019

View this post on Instagram

Today is the final day and I truly believe that it’s important I acknowledge how I’ve grown in these past few months. This has been an incredible journey and from the bottom of my heart I can say that I’ve given the best of me. All my life my biggest competition has been myself and I’ve strived to always be the best version of myself that I can be. Im working hard towards my goals and although there might be some barriers, I can break through and become the person I was always meant to be. In life it’s important to be confident in who you are, but it definitely takes effort and determination. I’ve worked so hard on my body and soul and although my fitness journey isn’t over, I can say that I truly finally feel confident in my body. I feel prepared for whatever step is coming next in my life and for the little pieces to connect and create the puzzle of my destiny. Thank you all for your endless support, let it be up to God and the universe to decide what comes next. ✨ • • Photo by: Maloney Aguirre • • MUA: @johana.beauty • • Hair: @byverecastillo • • Nails: @_beautygate #missuniverse #missuniversecanada2019 #missuniversecanada #aionaforMUC2019 #aionasantana #muc2019 #muc