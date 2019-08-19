El VIDEO del famoso cantante que lleva 10 días con su miembro erecto

View this post on Instagram

So I've been off Instagram for a while, sorry if you missed me! But right now I'm in a bad way. I have a dangerous priapism that has lasted over a week (that's an erection that won't go down). I've had a bunch of painful surgical procedures and been at a 10 on the pain scale. Often crying from fear and pain. I may never have an erection again. It's complicated and the doctors don't really know what will happen. I'm being brave. But I need your help. My friend Lil set up a fundraiser for me to help cover costs: I'll need more operations in the future, my sick pay from work may not be much as I've only just started the job and I have lost hundreds of £€$ from missed gigs and writing jobs. I need Reiki and accupuncture to help speed my healing and all kinds of complex things. The penis is a very complicated organ. How did it happen, everyone asks. Short answer: bad reaction to new kind of viagra. Anyway, if you or your friends or sugar daddies are able to help me out with a donation, I would really really appreciate it. I dont ask for things unless I really need them and I am fighting this disaster as hard and as strong as I can. The link to the fundraiser is in my main profile bio Love and light and positive vibes to all of you around the world. Love from Danny xxx #priapism #berlin #queerberlin #fundraiser #pain #positivevibes #love #reiki