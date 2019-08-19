El VIDEO del famoso cantante que lleva 10 días con su miembro erecto

Danny Polaris, un cantante de Jazz del Reino Unido, lleva cerca de dos semanas con una erección causada por una droga inyectada directamente en su pene. Todo empezó cuando Danny se tomó una viagra para mantener su miembro firme con el fin de acostarse con un enfermero que había conocido en un pub. Todo iba de perlas hasta que, sin fiarse del todo del efecto que la pastilla azul provoca en las gónadas masculinas, decidió asegurarse sacando la jeringuilla y pinchando su miembro con esa sustancia.
Con información de El Farandi
Al día siguiente el cantante notó que su pene seguía erecto, pero no le dio importancia. Se colocó un enfriador de botellas alrededor de sus genitales a ver si así lograba que bajara la erección. Pero aún así no obtuvo resultado alguno. Ello no impidió que cambiase sus planes y cogió los bártulos y se fue a celebrar el Pride de Berlín.
So I've been off Instagram for a while, sorry if you missed me! But right now I'm in a bad way. I have a dangerous priapism that has lasted over a week (that's an erection that won't go down). I've had a bunch of painful surgical procedures and been at a 10 on the pain scale. Often crying from fear and pain. I may never have an erection again. It's complicated and the doctors don't really know what will happen. I'm being brave. But I need your help. My friend Lil set up a fundraiser for me to help cover costs: I'll need more operations in the future, my sick pay from work may not be much as I've only just started the job and I have lost hundreds of £€$ from missed gigs and writing jobs. I need Reiki and accupuncture to help speed my healing and all kinds of complex things. The penis is a very complicated organ. How did it happen, everyone asks. Short answer: bad reaction to new kind of viagra. Anyway, if you or your friends or sugar daddies are able to help me out with a donation, I would really really appreciate it. I dont ask for things unless I really need them and I am fighting this disaster as hard and as strong as I can. The link to the fundraiser is in my main profile bio Love and light and positive vibes to all of you around the world. Love from Danny xxx #priapism #berlin #queerberlin #fundraiser #pain #positivevibes #love #reiki
Dos días después, el priapismo era tan evidente (y preocupante) que tuvo que recurrir a una ambulancia para que lo trasladara al hospital más cercano, donde continúan tratándolo. Los médicos han intentado drenar la sangre acumulada en su miembro por una vena cercana a la pierna. Podría perder la funcionalidad de sus genitales e, incluso, la amputación de los mismos.
Sus amigos han hecho un crowdfunding para cubrir los gastos médicos y otros, el chico ha dado las siguientes declaraciones: “Fue una de las peores decisiones de mi vida. Algunos días me despierto y lloro por lo estúpido que fui, por lo que he perdido, y por lo que me puede pasar”.
Thank you everyone for all your messages, support and donations. I want to be extra clear – although my hospital bills are covered by my medical insurance, I still need support for rehabilitation and recovery costs, travel costs and filling the gap left by two weeks (and counting) of being in hospital, unable to do my day job, write freelance and perform. I'm going to keep track of the money I spend as I think it's important to be transparent about these things. I'm happy I've been able to shine a light on the taboo subject of priapisms and I hope that lots of you will now be able to avoid the agonizingly painful and psychologically traumatic times I've had to go through these past few weeks. Love, light and hope to you all, Danny xx #erection #priapism #gaymen #menshealth #queermen #instagay #queerberlin #loveandlight #hope #faith
Este es el mensaje que subió el cantante en su Instagram: “Gracias a todos por vuestros mensajes apoyo y donaciones. Quiero ser súper claro y aunque la atención médica recibida está cubierta por mi seguro médico, todavía necesito ayuda para los costes de la rehabilitación y recuperación, costes de los viajes y cubrir los espacios que ha dejado mi ausencia en el trabajo durante estas dos semanas que he estado en el hospital”.
De igual forma, Danny Polaris agregó: “Voy a explicar en qué me gasto el dinero ya que creo que es importante ser transparente sobre estas cosas. Estoy feliz de ser capaz de dar luz sobre el tema del priapismo y espero que muchos de ustedes sean capaces de superar esos dolorosos y agonizantes momentos tanto físicos como psicológicos. Yo he tenido que hacerlo durante estas últimas semanas. Amor, luz y esperanza para todos vosotros”.