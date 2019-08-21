¡SORPRENDENTE! Las fotografías que te harán querer ver de cerca la nieve de PATILLA

Sí, suena muy dulce, quizá comerla no sea la mejor idea. Te mostramos las mejores fotografías de la nieve de sandía que no sólo sucede en Parque Nacional Yosemite de California sino en otras regiones del mundo. Un fenómeno natural que no deja de sorprendernos y causar reacciones en las redes.
Por: Cultura Colectiva
Además, si eres fotógrafo o simplemente, amas ver los fenómenos naturales más extraños de cerca, quizá quieras viajar a este lugar en donde se suscita, incluso siendo agosto.
Esta área natural se ubica en la cordillera Sierra Nevada de California. Es famoso por sus secuoyas colosales y por su Tunnel View, así como su vista icónica del alto salto Bridalveil y los acantilados de granito de Half Dome y El Capitán.
Si estás indeciso con tu próximo destino, quizá desees ir a presenciar este fenómeno natural muy de cerca.
La nieve teñida de rojo, conocida también como nieve de sandía, apareció en este destino californiano. Además, la nieve alcanza incluso los 9 mil 500 pies.
Se trata de una reacción al color. El color rojizo o incluso rosado es el protector solar natural de las algas verdes, las cuales se protegen del calor excesivo y la radiación UV que es dañina para estas.
La nieve roja se compone de comunidades de algas que se dan en temperaturas heladas y agua líquida, que en ocasiones resultan en floraciones de algas.
De esta manera, cuando los organismos verdes se exponen a mucho sol, producen un tipo natural de protector solar que pinta las laderas con estos tonos que parecen salidos de mundos fantásticos.
El verano es sin duda la época ideal para ser testigo de este fenómeno. «Si vives en un clima ártico o de gran altitud con bancos de nieve que se niegan obstinadamente a ceder al Sol», cuenta Scientific American.
«En lugares nevados de todo el mundo, se forma ‘nieve de sandía’ cuando el sol de verano calienta y derrite las sobras del invierno». Así que estés en la parte del mundo donde estés, y hay nieve, podrías ser testigo de este fenómeno cuando los niveles de radiación y calor se hacen presentes.
El color en la superficie de la nieve hace que esta se oscurezca, se caliente y derrita más rápido, por lo que si viajarás a Yosemite o algún área natural para observar este fenómeno, más vale que sea pronto.
Here is a shot from the algue of the year. Also called bloodsnow or watermelonsnow. Actually a green algue which got blewn up into the mountains and grows on the melting snowfields. It absorbs a kind of sunprotection which is colored red. #bloodsnow #watermelonsnow #iceonfire #glacier #greenhouseeffects #mountains #hiking #takeaclosereyetosee #lifeonsnow #travellovers #photochallenge #picofthedays #photooftheday #algue #oftheyear #snow #austria??
Checking out the pink (green species) of algae yesterday that grows on the snow. Its pink hue acts as sunscreen to protect it from the sun and unfortunately to skiers speeds up the melting process. It looks delicious, but has a laxative effect, so I wouldn’t recommend it. #alwaysgo. . . . #science #pinksnow #greenalgae #whoa #watermelonsnow #skiing #ski #jacksonhole #jhdreaming #snow #winteriscoming #gooutside #goatworthy #backcountryskiing #wanderlust #wyolife #wyoming #itswhatwedohere #skinning
This last weekend, we spent a few days hiking around the Eastern Sierras … and found pockets of watermelon snow on the trails that are still covered with feet of deep snowpack. Wait … watermelon snow?! ? ???? Ready to nerd out with me? ? ? ? “? Watermelon snow occurs when the sun heats up and snow starts to melt. The freezing temperature and presence of liquid is apparently the ideal environment for a certain type of algae, Chlamydomonas nivalis, to bloom, turning the snow the saturated shade which attracts more sun and accelerates the melting process”? ? And now you know! ? Loving these summer hiking conditions right now!? ? #hikingdog #hiking #watermelonsnow #pinksnow #pink #letsgetnerdy #easternsierras #getoutside #optoutside #happyplace #australianshepherd #aussiesofinstagram #algae #chlamydomonasnivalis #nerd #rituallifestyle #whatsyourritual #ruffweardog #ruffwear #happinessinaltitude #homeawayfromhome #californiaadventure #snowpack
?????? ??????? ? ???????? ???? ?? ?????? ? ????? ? ? ???????? ??????? ???? ?????? ?????? ??????????? ??? ????????? ? ?? ???? ?????????? ????? ? ?????????? ??? ??-?? ???????????? ??? ????????? «??????? ?????????????» (Chlamydomonas nivalis). ????? ????????????? ??????? ????????????, ??????? ? «???????? ?????». ??????????? ??????????? ???????? ??????? ???????, ? ?????? ?????????? ????-????????. ????? ???????? ????? ???????? ?? ?????: http://fb.ru/article/307990/hlamidomonada-snejnaya-osobennosti-stroeniya-mesto-obitaniya ??
Watermelon Snow (or Blood Snow) between Burroughs peaks 2 & 3. Aristotle wrote about it, and it puzzled high alpine and coastal explorers for thousands of years. Turns out it’s just a green algae that has a natural red pigment that protects it from bright UV light. #watermelonsnow #bloodsnow #hiking #washingtonstate #pacificnorthwest #scienceiscool
Did you know that there is such a thing as watermelon snow?!? ? In fact, it goes by many names including: red snow, blood snow and snow algae. It’s a phenomenon caused by a particular species of algae which loves ice cold water. So you’ll find it in the Arctic, but also in places such as Sierra Nevada in California!? ? Have you ever witnessed watermelon snow? Maybe some other natural phenomena? Dish the (red) dirt in the comments below!? ? #elcaminobracelets #fashion #travelinstyle #trynewthings #travelmemories #wanderlust #elcaminob #natgeotravel #bracelets #jewellery #travelgram #doyoutravel #adventure #vacation #holiday #tasteintravel #beautifuldestinations #travelawesome #ourplanetdaily #huffpostgram #giftideas #wheretonext #passionpassport #cntraveler #exploremoretoday #watermelonsnow #redsnow #bloodsnow #snowalgae #naturalphenomena
A pink penguin parade, just ahead of Valentine’s Day! The pink color is due to the green algae Chlamydomonas nivalis, which contains secondary red carotenoid pigments and thrives in cold freshwater environments. Where the snow is compressed, such as on this penguin highway, the pink color really shines through. #penguins #pink #antarctica #watermelonsnow #algae #birds #birdsofinstagram #naturephotography #wildlifephotography #ecology #coolscience #naturefacts #featureshoot #natgeoyourshot