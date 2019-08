¡ESCALOFRIANTE! Graban con un DRON a un grupo de tiburones blancos acechando a surfistas (Video)

Last post from today I promise. This was just too good not to post right away. Taken about an hour ago, this guys had no idea that they had some company out there this evening! Anyone wanna join them? After about an hour one of them finally sees it, but not until it’s about a foot away!

#emptythetanks #staycoastal #coronadoentry #cbsla #nbcla #abc7eyewitness #ktla #roamtheoceans #ouroceandaily #drone #capobeach #capistranobeach #danapoint #shark #greatwhite #sharks #greatwhiteshark #drone

Publicado por Matt Larmand Photography en Miércoles, 21 de agosto de 2019