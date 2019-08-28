Murió Jessi Combs a los 36 años en terrorífico accidente (Fotos)

La piloto profesional y estrella de televisión Jessi Combs, falleció a la edad de 36 años este martes después de sufrir un accidente en un automóvil en el desierto de Alvord en Oregon, Estados Unidos, mientras intentaba romper su propio récord de velocidad, informaron las noticias locales.
Un miembro de su equipo, Terry Madden , confirmó la noticia en un video de Instagram este miércoles 28 de agosto.
“Entonces no sé cómo decir nada de esto, pero todo lo que necesito decir. Nunca he amado o sido amado por nadie tanto como esta increíble mujer @thejessicombs, ella era realmente mi unicornio y disfruté cada minuto que tuve con ella. Ella era el espíritu más asombroso que he conocido o conoceré. ¡Desafortunadamente la perdimos ayer en un horrible accidente, fui el primero en llegar y confía en mí, hicimos todo lo humanamente posible para salvarla! ”, Escribió.
“No estoy bien, pero ella está aquí para seguir adelante. Le hice la promesa de que si esto no salía bien, me aseguraría de hacer el bien, ayúdenme con eso, todos van a ir para ver las cosas en las noticias, por favor, no crean en ellas … nosotros, la familia, hemos redactado un lanzamiento y saldrá hoy con información más adecuada, pero los medios de comunicación me despertaron y me necesitan a todos sus verdaderos amigos. para hacer lo que le gustaría “respirar profundamente, relajarse” y hacer cosas buenas con esto. Por favor, no done nada, sé que habrá personas que lo intenten, estamos terminando el documental como ella deseaba y el mundo sabrá la verdad y su fundación usará esos fondos para hacer cosas increíbles en este mundo y hacer que su legado siga viviendo correctamente”, finalizó.
View this post on Instagram
So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want “take a deep breath, relax” and do good things with this. Please donate to nothing, I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly. In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don’t want some asshole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video)… . . Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.