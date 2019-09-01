Harry, Meghan y Archie se alejarán de la realeza con un destino muy exótico en la mira

Príncipe Harry anunció que él, Meghan Markle y su hijo Archie se van a vivir muy lejos de la realeza.
Pero calma, no te espantes, se mudarán momentaneamente a África como parte de su nueva gira. El príncipe Harry compartió una emocionada publicación en Instagram hoy antes de su viaje al mencionado continente, admitiendo que ‘no puede esperar más’ para regresar al que él llama su ‘segundo hogar’ con su esposa e hijo.
La familia viajará a Sudáfrica en una gira real este otoño, con el duque de Sussex , de 34 años, haciendo viajes adicionales a Angola, Malawi y Botswana solo.
Será la primera gira real del Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle como familia desde que dio la bienvenida al bebé Archie, ahora de tres meses de edad.
La pareja compartió una cuadrícula de nueve imágenes coloridas con la vida salvaje africana, niños pequeños y lugareños vestidos con trajes tradicionales.
La publicación fue subtitulada con un mensaje personal del Príncipe Harry que insinuaba un “programa significativo” para la pareja durante el viaje.
‘En una nota personal, señaló que: ¡no puedo esperar para presentarles a mi esposa e hijo a Sudáfrica! Los veremos a todos muy pronto.
