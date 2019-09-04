Hija de Carlos Vives se desnuda en Instagram y no deja nada a la imaginación (FOTO)

La hija de Carlos Vives se desnudó para el lente de la fotógrafa colombiana Melissa Cartagena. Lucy, nombre de la heredera del cantante, publicó la imagen en su cuenta de Instagram.
En la imagen, la modelo de 23 años luce orgullosa su estilizada silueta con un mensaje existencial para todos sus seguidores.
“A veces extraño mi cabello, pero tengo tendencia a aferrarme a cosas que murieron hace mucho tiempo. Sin embargo, últimamente, no puedo evitar concentrarme solo en la bendición que ha estado cortando a todos los muertos, puntas abiertas en mi vida. Las malas hierbas que habían estado atrofiando mi crecimiento y oscureciendo lo que una vez fue mi brillo brillante natural”, precisó la modelo.
Agregó que “como humanos, no podemos permitir que otros humanos supriman nuestra floración. Está en nuestra naturaleza, arrojar piel muerta y es nuestro derecho otorgado por Dios”.
Con información de Perú21
View this post on Instagram
sometimes i miss my hair.. but i have a tendency to hold onto things that died a long time ago.. however, lately, i can’t help but focus only on the blessing that has been chopping off all the dead, split ends in my life. weeds that had been stunting my growth and darkness dimming what was once my natural glossy glow… as humans we cannot allow other humans to supress our bloom. it is in our nature to shed dead skin and it is our god given right to say FUCK OFF to anything that hinders us from Becoming. don’t apologize for shedding. • always know you’re still under there somewhere … under all the fog, no matter how thick, you trust you will find you , again n again. and damn dont we look fine with that fog lifted, every fuckin time. • its monday and im so grateful for life and for y’all, n the plethora of opportunities and projects brewing… !! it’s all been worth it and it always will be if you keep your compass close. 📷 @perazna