Banco Central de Venezuela retiró de su página web al Petro chavista que nadie compra Lapatilla septiembre 06 2019, 3:23 pmPosteado en: Actualidad, Economía (Foto AVN) El Banco Central de Venezuela (BCV), manejado arbitrariamente por el régimen de Nicolás Maduro, retiró a la criptomoneda chavista "Petro" como unidad contable en su página web. lapatilla.com Más información en breve bcv.org.ve petro.gob.ve