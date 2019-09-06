Banco Central de Venezuela retiró de su página web al Petro chavista que nadie compra

Posteado en:  Actualidad, Economía
(Foto AVN)

 

El Banco Central de Venezuela (BCV), manejado arbitrariamente por el régimen de Nicolás Maduro, retiró a la criptomoneda chavista “Petro” como unidad contable en su página web.

lapatilla.com

Más información en breve

bcv.org.ve

 

petro.gob.ve