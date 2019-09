El problema que ahora enfrenta la recordada “reina del porno” 

View this post on Instagram

When I was young, I listened to every single criticism about my looks, my talent, my personality, even my coping skills… and I adjusted them to please people. It was tiresome. It depleted me. By the time I turned 40, I felt empty. I hid it well. The past few years I’ve took inventory, I’ve begun to live my life for me, and slowly the true Jenna has come back to life. I forgot who she was. I was scared to show her, to REALLY show her, vulnerable and flawed. I love her. This woman is worthy of my daughters admiration, and for the first time in my life… the storm is over. #depression #sobriety #sober #ptsd #anxiety