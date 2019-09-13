Importante jugador de Golden State, anunció su retiro de la NBA de forma sorpresiva

Shaun Livingston terminó su carrera profesional en la NBA. Después de 15 años en las que jugó con Clippers, Heat, Thunder, Wizards, Bobcats, Bucks, Cavaliers, Nets y Warriors anunció que ya no jugará más.
El base tres veces campeón sufrió una de las peores lesiones que ha visto la Liga. Fue el 26 de febrero del 2007 cuando en un contragolpe se rompió los ligamentos de la rodilla izquierda. Ante todo pronóstico de que su carrera estaba acabada a los 22 años, Livingston volvió y fue pieza fundamental en la dinastía de Golden State saliendo de la banca para darle descanso a Stephen Curry.
“Después de 15 años en la NBA, estoy emocionado, triste, afortunado y agradecido en un solo respiro. Difícil escribir todas las emociones que intenté y cumplir los sueños. No se suponía que debía estar ahí”, escribió en su cuenta de Instagram.
“Cualquiera que haya superado las probabilidades comprende la tensión mental y emocional para inspirarse en una guerra cuesta arriba, y mucho menos inspirar a otros. ‘La lesión’ me dio una oportunidad de hallarme y probarme a mí mismo (y al mundo) que no me definirían mis circunstancias”, complementó.
Shaun regularmente fue un jugador de rol en las nueve franquicias que jugó. Promedió 5,4 puntos, 2,4 asistencias y 2,0 rebotes con Golden State, y ganó tres campeonatos en las cinco Finales consecutivas que disputaron.
El 10 de julio del presente año fue dejado en libertad por el equipo de la Bahía, aunque tenía contrato hasta la campaña 2021-2022.
