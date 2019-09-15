En bikini y sin retoque: Demi Lovato volvió a mostrarse al natural en Instagram

Demi Lovato lo volvió a hacer: la estrella de la música compartió en Instagram un par de fotografías donde lució su figura en bikini y sin retoque.
Por lapatilla.com
En un mundo donde la gente se esmera en mostrar lo mejor de sí en redes sociales, varias celebridades han optado por dejar ver sus cuerpos al natural, sin el uso de filtros o Photoshop.
Y así ocurrió con Demi, quien apenas hace unos días había compartido un mensaje de autoaceptación y confianza a sus seguidores al publicar en su cuenta de Instagram una fotografía donde se podría apreciar la celulitis en sus piernas y glúteos.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. ????????? also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. ? #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT ???