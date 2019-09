La “chica del clima más sexy del mundo” aclara la verdad sobre su VIDEO ÍNTIMO

View this post on Instagram

#repost @lewishowes ・・・ Ever since the first time i visited Mexico this year the people of your country have been so warm, loving and kind to me everywhere I go. You inspire everyone with how you’ve come from nothing and made a lot of your dreams come true (and you are just getting started!) You have the most beautiful heart I’ve ever met and I’m so excited for you to inspire your country during Mexico’s Independence Day. 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇲🇽 #VivaMexico #LatinLove #MexicoCity #TeAmo @iamyanetgarcia