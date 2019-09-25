¡Por fin! Salen las primeras FOTOS en la cuales se puede ver el cabello de Archie

El esperado momento por fin llegó y Archie Harrison debutó este miércoles en su primer evento público, en compañía de sus papás: Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry. Y sí, justo como lo imaginas, ¡lució totalmente adorable en su primera aparición oficial!

La especial ocasión tuvo lugar en la actual gira de los duques de Sussex por África, en donde el pequeño royal conoció hace unas horas al arzobispo Desmond Tutu y a su hija Thandeka Tutu, en Ciudad del Cabo.

En los videos y fotos que ya han sido compartidos a través de internet, podemos ver a Archie sonriendo y balbucenado, mientras su mamá lo cargaba entre sus brazos y su papá lo veía con mucha ternura.

 

 