¡Por fin! Salen las primeras FOTOS en la cuales se puede ver el cabello de Archie

El esperado momento por fin llegó y Archie Harrison debutó este miércoles en su primer evento público, en compañía de sus papás: Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry. Y sí, justo como lo imaginas, ¡lució totalmente adorable en su primera aparición oficial!
Por Glamour
La especial ocasión tuvo lugar en la actual gira de los duques de Sussex por África, en donde el pequeño royal conoció hace unas horas al arzobispo Desmond Tutu y a su hija Thandeka Tutu, en Ciudad del Cabo.
En los videos y fotos que ya han sido compartidos a través de internet, podemos ver a Archie sonriendo y balbucenado, mientras su mamá lo cargaba entre sus brazos y su papá lo veía con mucha ternura.
Arch meets Archie! This morning The Duke and Duchess were honoured to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka. The Archbishop, a globally respected figure in anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world’s great champions of equality, and has spent his life tirelessly battling injustice. Their Royal Highnesses have joined The Archbishop and Thandeka to learn more about the work of The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, and see first-hand how they are focussing on global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ Reuters