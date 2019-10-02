Demi Lovato se ha bautizado en el río Jordán (Fotos)

Demi Lovato se mostró emocionada al compartir las fotografías de su bautizo en el río Jordán. “Soy un cantante estadounidense. Fui criada en el cristianismo y tengo antepasados judíos”, escribió la artista.
Por lapatilla.com
“Cuando me ofrecieron la increíble oportunidad de visitar los lugares que estaba leyendo en la Biblia, dije que sí”, indicó.
Hay algo absolutamente mágico sobre Israel. Nunca había sentido la espiritualidad o conexión con Dios”, agregó.
Demi Lovato manifestó en Instagram que “algo le faltaba” en su vida y que se siente como nueva.
“La espiritualidad es muy importante para mí… ser bautizada en el río Jordán, el mismo lugar donde Jesús fue bautizado, me hizo sentir más renovada en mi vida”, sostuvo.
I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes. There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life. This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul. I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel ?