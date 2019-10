Le confesó a su novio que tuvo 13 HIJAS antes de casarse… y él hizo lo impensable

View this post on Instagram

Finally finished this book! It took me a long time but there was so much to digest in this book I didn’t want to rush thru it….. I don’t retain things like I used to so I wanted to read slowly and with a pen in hand… thank you Katie for sharing your story, your thoughts and all that you are learning….. “The God of all mercy and compassion is using our heartache to draw us to himself and transform us into his likeness. He will turn our sorrows into joy and use our suffering to display gifts of grace. He will turn our darkness into light, and He will carry us home. Chin up love, He whispers. Eyes on me dear one. I am not done yet!” Hold on to hope everyone, we have been given all that we need. #read #fillyourcup #goodthings #katiedavis #daretohope #pray