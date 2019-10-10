¡Grande! Seleccionan el restaurante de un chef venezolano como el mejor que hay en Washington

El restaurante “Seven Reasons”, del chef venezolano Enrique Limardo, fue seleccionado como el mejor restaurante de Washington en el 2019.
lapatilla.com
La distinción fue otorgada por la Guía Gastronómica Otoño 2019 del Washington Post.
“Estamos muy entusiasmados, honrados y encantados de lograr este increíble reconocimiento”, escribió Limardo en su cuenta de Instagram tras conocer la noticia.
View this post on Instagram
We are so excited, honored and thrilled to accomplish this amazing recognition as the number one restaurant in Washington DC by the food critic @tomsietsema in his Fall Dining Guide from the @washingtonpost. On behalf of the entire TEAM of @sevenreasonsdc we want to thank’s all the support from our families, partners, investors, community, and people from the 14th st neighborhood because without you this wouldn’t have been possible. Also I want to thank’s personally to my @sevenreasonsdc team because I celebrate the pasión, the care, and the hard work every day they put in every single dish of my restaurant. #washingtondc #washingtonpost #latinfood #goodfood #chef #eeeeeats #edibleart