José “Cafecito” Martínez le arruinó el juego sin hit ni carreras a Aníbal Sánchez (VIDEO)

El venezolano José “Cafecito” Martínez le quitó el juego sin hit ni carreras que hacía su compatriota Aníbal Sánchez en el partido entre Nacionales de Washington y Cardenales de San Luis.

lapatilla.com

Martínez fue el primero de su equipo en romper el dominio que tenía Sánchez. El jardinero del equipo local conectó una línea al jardín central para terminar con la joya de pitcheo de su colega criollo.

Here’s the Jose Martinez hit to end Anibal Sanchez’s no-hitter with two outs in the eighth. Third time in the postseason the #Cardinals have been no-hit to two outs in the eighth in a postseason game, but they’ve broken it up then every time. #Nationals #NLCS pic.twitter.com/sbd7f13D74

— Billy Heyen (@Wheyen3) October 12, 2019