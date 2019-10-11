José “Cafecito” Martínez le arruinó el juego sin hit ni carreras a Aníbal Sánchez (VIDEO)

El jardinero derecho de los Cardenales de San Luis, José Martínez (38), reacciona después de golpear un sencillo durante la octava entrada contra los Nacionales de Washington en el juego uno de la serie de béisbol de playoffs NLCS 2019 en el Busch Stadium. Crédito obligatorio: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

 

El venezolano José “Cafecito” Martínez le quitó el juego sin hit ni carreras que hacía su compatriota Aníbal Sánchez en el partido entre Nacionales de Washington y Cardenales de San Luis.

lapatilla.com

Martínez fue el primero de su equipo en romper el dominio que tenía Sánchez. El jardinero del equipo local conectó una línea al jardín central para terminar con la joya de pitcheo de su colega criollo.